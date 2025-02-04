MK Yitzhak Pindrus, of the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, on Tuesday evening expressed deep concern at the security situation in the country.

"We are in a situation that is unprecedented in its severity," he told Kol Hai Radio, adding that it is "the most difficult war we have known since the founding of the State."

Pindrus also explained his party's refusal to join a government with the Left: "The instruction from the Torah sages is clear - not to cooperate with the Left, especially in light of the concern [that it will] influence children's education."

"The content which they would like to integrate into the educational system raises great concern," he explained.

Regarding the Draft Law, Pindrus explained that there is no connection between the disagreement on the haredi draft and the party's position on the deal with Hamas.

"Our support for a deal stems only from the position of the Torah sages on the matter of redeeming captives. We have not set any conditions," he stressed.

Regarding the legislation process, Pindrus explained that the final draft will be brought to the rabbis for approval.

"The discussions in the Committee are held on the professional level, despite attempts by various sources to turn them into a media show," he said.