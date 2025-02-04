Actor Wallace Shawn harshly criticized Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip in a podcast by Jewish author Katie Halper, comparing the IDF's conduct in Gaza to that of the Nazis. ''The Israelis invaded somebody else's territory, they took people's homes, and they did many of the things the Nazis did to the Jews.''

He went on to say that "In some ways it's worse, because they kind of boast about it. Hitler had the decency to try to keep it secret. The Israelis are almost proud of it, and it's demonically evil.''

This is not the first time Shawn has made bold statements against Israel. During Operation Protective Edge, he publicly opposed Israel and supported Palestinians.

Additionally, he is a member of the Jewish Voice for Peace organization which opposes Israeli activities in the West Bank and supports BDS.

During the war, he signed a letter with 54 other artists sent to President Biden, calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The letter highlighted the humanitarian crisis in the strip and called for the release of hostages.

Shawn is known for his roles as Vizini in The Princess Bride, Gilbert Huph in The Incredibles, and Rex in Toy Story, among several others.