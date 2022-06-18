Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.

THe Baja California Department of Culture reports that actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were killed in the crash. The victims' identities were not immediately released.

The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia, with the crash itself taking place in Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The Chosen One series, bases on the comic series of the same name by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, focuses on a 12-year-old boy who learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind.

The series is being filmed by an unidentified independent production company. No statement has been made on if and how the accident will affect the production process.