Chief of IDF intelligence Aharon Haliva promoted prior to his resignation all of the heads of the intelligence departments in the Southern Command - despite their role in the failures of the October 7 massacre, Galei Zahal reported Sunday morning.

The promoted officers were charged with providing intelligence on the Gaza region prior to the massacre - but failed to do so.

Thus, the Southern Command's Terror Activities Department head, Lieutenant Colonel N., whose job it was to provide warning prior to terror attacks, was promoted to the role of the Judea and Samaria Division intelligence chief.

The head of the Targets Department, who was responsible for providing a list of intelligence targets in Gaza, was promoted to head the Military Intelligence Directorate's joint unit with the ISA, which deals in part with terror funding.

The head of the Field Department has been promoted to be a senior official in Unit 9900, the visual intelligence unit in the IDF.

The deputy intelligence officer for the Southern Command, who also headed the Digital Department, was promoted to the position of senior official in a classified Intelligence Directorate unit.

The report also said that all four department heads served in their positions prior to the start of the war, and that their promotions only took effect recently. Most of the four have already begun their new roles, or will soon begin them.

Haliva approved these appointments prior to his resignation following his own role in the October 7 massacre.

An IDF spokesperson responded: "Following the investigation into October 7, decisions will be made regarding officers, as needed."