BG Y. has assumed the role of the Commanding Officer of the Special Operations Unit in the Intelligence Directorate (J2), replacing BG O., who served in the position for the past two and a half years.

The change of command ceremony was held on Wednesday, led by the Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), MG Aharon Haliva, with the participation of families, former commanders, personnel of the unit, bereaved families, and others.

"Since October 7, the Special Operations Unit, together with MG (res.) Nitzan Alon, has been leading the IDF's efforts regarding the hostages and missing persons with the goal of bringing them home. With determination, creativity, and professionalism, which characterize the unit, and no less so – by pushing boundaries, with innovation and dedication, the Special Operations Unit generates relevant intelligence and conducts complex operations to achieve this goal," MG Aharon Haliva stated.

Addressing the outgoing commander he said: O., with your unique, humble, professional, and principled qualities, as well as your boldness and calmness under pressure, you have been a source of inspiration, strength, confidence, and knowledge to all of us. For over thirty years, as a soldier and a commander, you have fought the enemy in distant arenas. You risked your life, always for the same goal – the security of the State of Israel.

Haliva then turned to the incoming commander: "Y., a soldier and commander, mission-oriented and proactive. Your deep familiarity with the unit, your knowledge, and your experience will stand by your side in your new mission. I am confident that you will be able to draw and implement the lessons from the ongoing war, to break more and more boundaries and paths, and to lead the unit forward."

The outgoing Commanding Officer of the Special Operations Unit, BG O stated: "The Special Operations Unit is a rare and unique organization of its kind, which combines depth, professionalism and thoroughness, mission-driven and initiates contact, and hard work. We have changed beyond recognition in recent years, and together with our partners in the Intelligence Directorate (J2) and the entire security community, we bring great and unique value to the country's security. All of this is based on the best people there are and constant tension with the enemy. This is an organization that can handle any challenge. The Special Operations Unit is present, influential, and relevant in routine and in the last months, also in the hour of our ultimate test as a military, in the war."

The incoming Commanding Officer of the Special Operations Unit, BG Y, added: "The complex reality in which we have been operating for many months is demanding and challenging. To succeed in facing what lies ahead, we will continue to require imagination and reasoned thought. But not only that – we will need to provide solutions for the near term while also looking far ahead and planting seeds for the future. We will need to excel in our tasks and, alongside that, take good care of our people. Imagination and thought are the exclusive domain of humans. Knowing the people who make up this unit, I have no doubt we will succeed."