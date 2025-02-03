The family of American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, recently released from captivity, gave their first public statement on Monday at Ichilov Hospital.

His daughter, Shir, described Keith's suffering and the hope that drove him through the difficult time. "For 484 days I spoke from every available platform, crying for help, begging that they bring my father home, and most of all dreaming of this moment," Shir opened. "This moment when I could stand on a small stage in the hospital in Israel and tell the entire world - my father is home. They returned him home alive."

Shir described the difficult conditions in which her father was held in captivity: "My father tells us he was held in inhuman conditions, by brutal terrorists who abused him mentally, physically, and emotionally. He hardly saw daylight, he was starved for long periods, and lost a substantial amount of weight." She added that he was kept in isolation for a long time and sometimes lost hope that he would return home. "My father went through 484 days knowing that every moment could be the last of his life."

Despite the great suffering, she stressed his inner strength and his love for the country: "He may have chosen to wrap himself in an Israeli flag and walk on his feet despite the weakness and pain, but inside he's broken-hearted from what our community went through on October 7th and what the people of Israel continue to go through." She recounted that her father asked immediately after his release: "What can I do to bring everyone home?"

Keith's wife, Aviva, shared her excitement over her husband's release: "Today, my heart overflows with a mix of joy and gratitude. After 484 days of pain, my beloved husband, Keith, is finally back in my arms. The relief I feel is incredible. Yet, as I hold him close, my thoughts are with the 79 families who are still in agony, waiting for their loved ones' return. All of our hearts remain broken until every single one of them is home."

She recounted: "When I was released from captivity, I made a promise to Keith and to myself that I would keep fighting until we saw each other again. And I did - I fought with everything I had."

Aviva also expressed thanks to the US President: "Today, this reunion was made possible thanks to President Trump. Your brave actions have brought Keith back to us. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. But our journey isn't over.

"Mr. President, you are our hope for those who are still in captivity. Our hope rests with you to make sure the next stages happen and all hostages return home. I know you will make sure that this mission continues until the very last hostage is returned to their family. The world watches, and we believe in your leadership to end this suffering."

She added: "I want to thank the government of Israel for making the brave decision to bring the hostages home. The hardest part is ahead of us, and I trust you to see this deal through because it's the road to healing for all of us. The people of Israel have been my hope and kept me above water even in the darkest times. I will always be grateful for everything you've done.

"My family and I traveled the globe, knocking on every door, and sharing our story with anyone who would listen. We never stopped believing Keith would come home. The support from people around the world - your prayers, your messages, your strong stand with us - kept us going. Now, I ask you to give that same love to the 79 still waiting. They need us; they need you. Until they are home, our mission isn't complete."

Siegel noted: "Reflecting on my own captivity, the darkness, the fear, the unknown - I remember the hope that kept me alive. Keith went through almost 16 months of this nightmare. Keith is finally home, and now we can both start to heal together. While my family is united, I stand here for those who are still separated from their loved ones.

"We must not rest; we must not turn away. The 79 hostages remaining in Gaza deserve better. Until they are back, our work isn't done. Together, we show that even in the darkest times, there is light. Our fight does not end here. Until they are all home, none of us can truly be at peace. Thank you," she concluded.