European leaders are expressing concern over the potential for the United States to impose high tariffs on imports from the EU. This comes after President Trump announced increased tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated, "If we are attacked, in terms of trade, Europe as a true power must stand its ground and therefore respond."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, "Tariffs are bad for both the United States and Europe. While the EU can respond with its own policies, I would like to find a way forward based on cooperation between the two sides."

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas from Estonia, remarked that the European bloc is carefully listening to Trump's comments and is prepared to respond if necessary. She added, "There are no winners in trade wars. China would be the only beneficiary in such a scenario."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that "the EU should do everything in its power to avoid completely unnecessary tariff wars."

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo added that "I will never support fighting allies, but if the US imposes harsh tariffs on Europe, we need a collective and strong response. We must negotiate with Trump."

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden also commented on the issue, noting that "the answer to tariffs is to respond in kind."