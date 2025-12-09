Roman Zadorov, who was acquitted last year of the 2006 murder of Tair Rada after more than a decade of legal battles, has received compensation from the state as part of a settlement agreement.

The payment, which was transferred to Zadorov’s lawyer Yarom Halevi, comes with a court-imposed gag order prohibiting the disclosure of the exact amount. According to reports from September, the state agreed to pay Zadorov NIS 17 million for the 15 years he spent in prison-divided between the police and the Ministry of Justice. This is considered one of the largest compensation payouts in Israel’s history.

From the settlement, Zadorov will also cover legal fees for the team that represented him throughout the lengthy proceedings. His legal ordeal began with his conviction in 2010 in the Nazareth District Court and continued through multiple appeals, culminating in a retrial that led to his acquittal in 2023.

In the acquittal ruling, Judge Asher Kola stated there was “a substantial concern that Zadorov’s confession was a false confession” and sharply criticized the prosecution’s handling of the case. Following the verdict, Zadorov said, “The truth finally came out. I hoped that this would happen. The truth prevailed. I am happy.”

Meanwhile, related legal proceedings continue. Ole Kravchenko, whose name has been tied to the case, is pursuing a defamation lawsuit against the creators of the series "Shadow of Truth" in the Tel Aviv District Court. During her testimony, Kravchenko admitted to having previously lied, including under oath.