Senior Hamas official: We're ready to resume the fighting

Taher Nounou, a senior Hamas official, calls on the international community to force Netanyahu to stop the war and fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

Senior Hamas official Taher Nounou declared on Saturday night that the photos from the reception for the terrorists who were released from prisons in Israel illustrate the popular support for the “Palestinian resistance”.

"These images confirm the determination that 'the day after' in the Gaza Strip will only be decided by the Palestinians," he stated.

Nounou added that the images also serve as a message to international actors and to those "deluding themselves about the continuation of the war," emphasizing that Hamas is prepared for any military scenario while simultaneously open to negotiations within the framework of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

In his speech, Nounou called on the international community to intervene and pressure Israel. "We call on the international community to compel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war and withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip."

Meanwhile, it was reported that a delegation of senior Hamas officials is expected to arrive in Cairo next week, where they will continue discussions that were recently held in Iran and Turkey.

The discussions will focus on advancing reconciliation in the intra-Palestinian Arab arena, formulating agreements on "the day after" in Gaza, and negotiating the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which includes the release of additional hostages in exchange for the release of terrorists from Israeli prisons.