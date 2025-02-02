Bereaved families from the Almagor Terror Victims Association on Saturday night turned to Cabinet ministers demanding that they put a stop to the shipments of released terrorists being sent abroad.

The terrorists are being released as part of a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group. Among the countries accepting them are Turkey, Jordan, and additional Arab countries.

In their letter to the ministers, the Almagor representatives wrote: "Cancel the shipments of released terrorists to Turkey and Arab countries or Europe! From there, they attempt to enlist, using remote control, terrorists in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, and fund their activities against us."

Moshe Har-Melekh, whose son Shuli was killed in a terror attack, said that his son's murderer had been released and arrived in Jordan, and from there sent a terror cell to carry out the deadly terror attack in which Malachi Rosenfeld, his son's neighbor and friend, was killed. That terror attack left two additional people injured. Har-Melekh demanded an urgent government meeting be called, following reports that senior terrorists had been sent to Turkey.

Almagor chair Meir Indor warned that such a policy could be dangerous: "This is a horrific mistake which began with a pathetic decision to distance them from Judea, Samaria, and the [Gaza] Strip, for the purpose of sending a message of punishment by distancing them from their families and their places of residence. But the benefit for these terrorists is immediate. The State of Israel does not manage to follow them properly, and when they do find them - it is difficult to eliminate them in a foreign country or to jail them, even when there is clear information, because of the protection of the host countries."

"Instead of being jailed, they receive the status of superheroes in their target countries in the world," he added.

Last month, reports said that 230 of the terrorists who are being released will be exiled rather than allowed to return to Judea, Samaria, and Gaza due to the severity of their crimes and the likelihood of their returning to violent activity.

According to the report, Israel's security establishment fears that many will return to terrorism as has been the case with previous hostage deals such as the Shalit deal in which about half of the over 1,000 terrorists who were freed resumed terrorist activity.

Of particular concern are the terrorists who will be exiled to Turkey, which has emerged as a supporter of Hamas in recent years and permits the terrorist organization to operate within its territory. In addition, terrorists who are exiled to one country may not stay in that country and could travel to other countries to act on Hamas' behalf or to commit terrorist attacks.