Israel's leaders and the families of the hostages responded Saturday evening to the release of the hostages, expressing joy for those released and determination to recover the rest.

President Isaac Herzog wrote, "Yarden's reunion with his family is heart-wrenching. We all fear for the fate of beloved Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas who have touched all our hearts. The people of Israel stand with Yarden and the entire family with great concern and prayers. Everyone deserves a period of recovery and rebuilding their lives, and all captives deserve to return home swiftly. We will not rest until we bring all our brothers and sisters back from the hell of captivity in Gaza - every last one of them."

Prime Minister Netanyahu posted on Instagram: "Our thoughts are now with Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, along with the rest of the hostages."

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented: "Yarden, Ofer, and Keith are finally home. This is a moment of relief all of Israel awaited. Alongside this, our concern is now with Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas. The terrorist organization Hamas still holds many captives - and Israel's moral commitment is to bring them all home, both the living and the fallen. I request we remember at this moment also the heroic fallen thanks to whom the returnees reunite with their families."

Ofer's family expressed joy after his return: "Ofer is home! A feeling of happiness, relief, and excitement fills us after 484 long and difficult days of inhumane waiting. Today we hugged Ofer, saw, and understood he is here, with us. We witnessed his incredible mental strength to survive the ordeal. Ofer was in hell for many months, and we are proud of his resilience and determination to hold his children again."

Keith's family thanked the government and the United States for the deal, stating: "We are in indescribable excitement. Finally, we can breathe after 484 long and terrifying nights filled with immense worry for our father. Our father was cruelly abducted from our land, and today he returned to us; as citizens, we must ensure all hostages return the same way."

The town of Nir Oz welcomed the return of two of its community and called for the rest to be brought home as well: "This release strengthens us, but the joy is incomplete. 23 members of the Nir Oz community still remain captive, along with 79 other hostages. Now is the time to call on the Israeli government and involved parties - do not allow the deal to be halted again, phase B must proceed."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters wrote: "After 484 tormenting days of captivity, Yarden, Ofer, and Keith are coming home. Their return today signifies a moment of light in the darkness, a moment of hope, and a triumph of spirit along with a painful reminder of the urgency in returning the 79 hostages still in Gaza."