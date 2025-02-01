Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday night agreed to appoint Major General (res.) Eyal Zamir as the next Chief of the General Staff of the IDF.

Zamir, who was a leading candidate, is expected to take office next month, just after outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's resignation takes effect.

Zamir is well-known for his perspectives, and it has been said that he is "acceptable to the top State officials, and the proper person to lead the healing of the army after the October 7 failures."

Zamir has served for 38 years in the IDF in a variety of fighting and command positions. Among others, he commanded the Southern Command and the 36th Division. His most recent position, in which he served between 2018-2021, he served as deputy to then-IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. Zamir, 59, was born in Eilat and first donned a uniform at 14, while he was in a military dorm.

Zamir served as commander of the tank commanders' course in the Armored Corps, and commanded the 656th Reserve Brigade, where he helped the Golani Brigade in its battle for Jenin in 2002.

In August 2003, while trying to protect the Jewish towns which were then in Gaza, he found himself face-to-face with a terror cell, and succeeded in killing one of the terrorists in the shootout which followed.

Following the announcement, Halevi said: "I congratulate Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir on his appointment as the 24th Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces. I have known Eyal for many years, and I am confident that he will lead the IDF forward in the face of the challenges ahead. I wish him great success. In the coming weeks, we will complete a professional and high-quality transfer of command over the IDF."

IDF Deputy Chief of the General Staff, MG Amir Baram responded: "I would like to congratulate my colleague and friend, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, on his appointment as the next Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces."

"I have no doubt that he will excel in this role, demonstrating the necessary combat leadership and strategic vision given the current challenges. I will assist my commanders in the preparation and transition process as needed, and I wish Eyal a smooth and successful entry into this important position."

Major General Tamir Yadai added: "I would like to congratulate Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir on his appointment as the next Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces."

"From my many years of acquaintance with Eyal, I can attest that he is an experienced and excellent officer, and I am confident that he will lead the IDF successfully through the many challenges of this time. I send Eyal my deep appreciation and wish him great success."