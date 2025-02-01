Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening published a statement following the release of three male hostages from Hamas captivity.

"Ofer, Yarden, Keith – It is so good to see you home!" Netanyahu said. "Together with all citizens of Israel, and together with many around the world, my wife and I were so moved to see you with us."

"Earlier this week, in the previous phase, we made it very clear that we would not tolerate any violation of the agreement. We insisted on this and we brought forward by a week the release of three of our hostages."

Referring to the chaos as hostages released from captivity on Thursday, he said, "Also, after the scenes that we all saw the day before yesterday, we demanded a safe exit for our hostages in the coming releases."

"As you saw today, this steadfast stand proved itself. The message was delivered, received and carried out. Israel expects that all of the coming phases also be carried out safely.

"Citizens of Israel, in the last two weeks, we have succeeded in releasing 13 of our hostages, and five Thai nationals who were also held by Hamas."

Netanyahu also noted Yarden Bibas' wife and children, who were not released ahead of him with the other women and children: "At this time our thoughts are all with Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and all of our hostages, the living and the deceased, who have yet to return home."

"We will continue to take determined action to bring them back home, and achieve all of our objectives for the war. With G-d's help, we will do it and we will succeed."