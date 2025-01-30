Spokesman for Hamas' military wing, Abu Ubaida, confirmed for the first time on Thursday evening that Mohammed Deif was killed in an Israeli attack about six months ago.



Abu Obeida also announced the death of several senior Hamas leaders in addition to Muhammad Deif - Marwan Issa, Ghazi Abu Tama, Raed Thabet and Rafea Salameh.



Last August, the IDF and Shin Bet confirmed that intelligence information had been received confirming that terror mastermind Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas' military wing and number two Hamas official in Gaza, had been killed in an Israeli attack in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.



The assassination was carried out by Israeli Air Force planes, which in mid-July attacked a compound where, according to accurate ISA and Shin Bet intelligence, Deif and Rafa’a Salameh, commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade, whose assassination had been confirmed several weeks earlier, were hiding. Other terrorists were killed with them.

The Jewish Chronicle reported after the assassination that a 19-year-old man, who was a messenger for delivering notes and information to Muhammad Deif, helped convey his location to Israel. Thanks to this location, Israel was able to eliminate Deif after eight failed attempts over the years.



According to the same report, after receiving the information, Israel smuggled the young man from Gaza to a safe location in the US.