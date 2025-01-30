Israeli singer Mooki strongly criticized the residents of Gaza on Thursday, following footage showing thousands of Gazans surrounding the Red Cross vehicles in which the hostages were held.



"There is no greater garbage in the whole world than the residents of Gaza during this demonstration," Mooki wrote. "They are not people, they are the most repulsive and despicable collection of sub-humans."



He added: "How come lightning did not come out of the sky and wipe them off the face of the earth, for God's sake. Palestine is just a fake."



Earlier in the day, footage was published of hundreds of Gazans, with murder in their eyes, who attended the meeting point in Khan Yunis, stood on the rooftops and surrounded the vehicles in which the hostages were held, before being handed over to the Red Cross.

Eight hostages were released today from Hamas captivity: Arbel Yehud (29) and Gadi Mozes (80), who were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th, 2023. In addition, Thai nationals Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakhan, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak were released.



Earlier, lookout operator Agam Berger was released from Hamas captivity in Jabalya. Berger (20) was met by IDF forces who took her from Red Cross personnel in Gaza, after a "display" of cruelty and cynicism by Hamas terrorists in Jabalya.



The eight hostages left Gaza to hospitals in Israel. Mozes was taken to Ichilov Hospital, Arbel Yehud to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Agam Berger to Beilinson Hospital and the five Thais to Shamir Assaf Harofeh Hospital.