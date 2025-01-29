A live grenade was discovered in Ashdod at the entrance to a residential building on Hakalanit Street.

The incident occurred when a local resident left to attend morning prayers at 6:00 a.m.

On his way outside, he noticed an object next to the intercom. Believing that it was a plastic toy left at the site, he kicked it. Only when he noticed how heavy the object was did he bend down and noticed, to his shock, that it was an explosive grenade.

Police arrived at the scene in large numbers, and the area was cleared to allow a sapper to safely detonate the grenade.

Initial investigations show that the grenade was hurled overnight, apparently as part of a criminal dispute.

This is the third time in the last week-and-a-half that grenades have been hurled at residential buildings in Ashdod. SImilar incidents took place in two other neighborhoods. Police are conducting a comprehensive investigation of the serious incident.