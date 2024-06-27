The Likud party this evening called on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, the Shin Bet, and the police to investigate incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a grenade was thrown at the Netanyahu family's home in Caesarea.

The grenade was found near the home after a left-wing protest was held at that location. A bomb disposal team was summoned to the scene and determined that the device was a smoke grenade.

The Likud stated: "The incitement against Prime Minister Netanyahu crossed another red line this evening. The Attorney General, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police must put an end to the violence and incitement against the Prime Minister. The writing is on the wall."