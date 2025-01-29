Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday ridiculed US President Donald Trump over his suggestion to relocate Palestinian Arabs from Gaza to countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

In an interview with Sky News, Araqchi proposed that instead of Gazans relocating to neighboring countries, Trump should relocate Israelis to Greenland.

"My suggestion is something else. Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone," Araqchi quipped, referencing Trump’s past remarks on his desire for the US to buy Greenland.

Trump first brought up the idea of relocating Gazans this past weekend, telling reporters he had discussed the idea with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

“I’d like him to take people. I’d like Egypt to take people,” said Trump of the Jordanian King, “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s, over.’”

The President added he considered the potential relocation of Palestinian Arabs from Gaza as something that “could be temporary or long term,” noting the historical context of conflicts in the region over centuries.

On Monday, Trump doubled down on the idea, telling reporters he had brought it up in a conversation with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

“I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption, revolution … when you look at the Gaza Strip it’s been hell for so many years,” said Trump.

"I wish [Sisi] would take some [Gazans]. We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'd help us. He's a friend of mine. He's in a very rough part of the world, to be honest. As they say, It's a rough neighborhood. But I think he would do it, and I think the King of Jordan would do it too," continued Trump.

Trump’s comments came after Egypt’s Foreign Ministry had already firmly rejected his idea, reiterating its "continued support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land."

In the interview with Sky News, Araqchi also warned that an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States would be "crazy" and result in a "very bad disaster" for the region.

"We have made it clear," he stated, "that any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response. But I don't think they will do that crazy thing. This is really crazy. And this would turn the whole region into a very bad disaster."

Responding to Trump’s remarks that he would favor diplomacy in order to reach a new nuclear deal with Iran, Araqchi was skeptical, emphasizing that restoring trust would require far more than vague overtures.

"The situation is different and much more difficult than the previous time," he explained. "Lots of things should be done by the other side to buy our confidence… We haven't heard anything but the 'nice' word, and this is obviously not enough."