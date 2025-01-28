Defense Minister Israel Katz visited IDF posts at the peak of Mount Hermon today (Tuesday), together with the commander of the 210th Division, Brigadier General Yair Falai, and the commander of the 810th Mountain Brigade, Colonel L.

After assessing the current situation, the Defense Minister defined Israel's security policy in Syria, and heard from the forces at the posts about the operational activity in the field to protect Israel's border and prevent the establishment of hostile forces in the area.

Minister Katz stated, "I came here to ensure that the IDF is well prepared in defense and attack for a prolonged stay in the Hermon posts."

"The IDF will remain on the summit of Hermon and in the security zone for an indefinite period to ensure the security of the Golan Heights and northern communities and all residents of the State of Israel. We will not return to the reality of October 7 and will not be dependent on others for our defense - here and anywhere else. We trust only the IDF commanders and soldiers, both regular and reserve, to provide security for the residents of Israel."

He added, "We will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria - from here to the Sweida-Damascus axis, and we will act against any threat."

"We will establish contact with friendly populations in the area for good neighborly relations, with an emphasis on the large Druze population, which has close historical and family ties with our Druze brothers who are citizens of Israel - to whom the State of Israel is committed first and foremost," the Defense Minister said.