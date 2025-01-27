Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized the opening of the Netzarim Corridor and the other prices of the hostage deal at a party meeting today.

"The pictures of tens of thousands of Gazans returning to the northern part of the Strip, and the presence of Hamas gunmen roaming the area with their white Toyotas, are evidence of some of the high and terrible price that Israel is paying for the deal," said Smotrich.

Smotrich reiterated that, in his view, Israel had surrendered significant leverage in the war in exchange for a partial agreement. "The heavy pressure of Hamas to open the corridor demonstrates how, as I have warned for months, Israel has surrendered its most important gains for a deal that leaves dozens of hostages behind and does not realize the war's objectives: the destruction of Hamas's military and civilian power and the guarantee of Israel's security."

According to him, at the conclusion of the first stage of the deal, the approach must be changed completely. "That is why we oppose the deal, and have announced that at the conclusion of the first stage, Israel will return to the war in a completely different way that will bring about a decisive victory," he declared.

Smotrich added a direct message to the soldiers and their families: "I say to the brave fighters, the reservists and their families, the wounded and the bereaved families who paid the highest price - your effort and sacrifice was not in vain. We did not run away, we did not give up, and we will not despair until we achieve victory."

"The resignation of the Chief of Staff and the prompt appointment of a new one are a good start to changing the way of fighting. Now there is a duty to appoint an aggressive Chief of Staff, who will fully support the clear mission that will be defined for him by the political leadership - the conquest of Gaza and the prevention of Hamas's control of the humanitarian aid in order to defeat Hamas and win the war."

With regard to the population transfer plan proposed by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Smotrich expressed full support. "After years of statesmen who have tried to impose their delusions on reality, finally the President of the United States recognizes reality - Gaza is a swamp of terror that produces suffering both for the residents of the State of Israel and for the residents of Gaza itself. For years the Arab states have kept this problem alive as a weapon against the State of Israel, and there is no doubt that in the long run encouraging emigration is the only solution that will bring peace and security to the people of Israel and also alleviate the suffering of the Arab inhabitants of Gaza."

"I am working with the Prime Minister and the cabinet to prepare an operational plan and to ensure that this vision of President Trump is realized in reality. There is nothing to be excited about the feeble opposition of Egypt and Jordan to the plan, we saw yesterday how Trump led a move against Colombia to expel the migrants despite its opposition, when he wants it then it happens."

The Minister reiterated his criticism of the process by which Justice Yitzhak Amit was chosen as President of the Supreme Court. "The decision to appoint Justice Amit as President of the Supreme Court is an illegitimate decision made in a lack of authority, especially in light of the cloud of suspicion that hangs over him and damages the important public trust in the court. We will not acquiesce to this distorted state of affairs. Our response will be to advance legislation to change the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee on the basis of the compromise of former Minister Yitzhar Shai and Brigadier General (res.) Dadi Simchi. We are committed to rectification and will not give up on it."