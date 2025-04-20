Qatar's lead negotiator, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, voiced frustration over the ongoing Gaza truce negotiations, telling AFP that delays in the process risk escalating the conflict. "This is an urgent matter. There are lives at stake here if this military operation continues day by day," Al-Khulaifi said.

The Gulf state, working with the United States and Egypt, helped broker a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January. That truce ended in early March, with no agreement on subsequent phases. Israel resumed military operations on March 18 following Hamas’s refusal to extend the truce and the obstruction of humanitarian aid.

Recent reports indicate Hamas rejected Israel’s latest offer for a 45-day ceasefire, which included the release of 10 living hostages. Al-Khulaifi claimed Qatar remains committed to restoring the agreement, despite growing diplomatic hurdles.

Qatar’s mediation has been met with skepticism in Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly questioned Doha's motives, especially amid reports that Netanyahu aides may have received funds from Qatar. Doha dismissed the accusations as part of a "smear campaign."

Al-Khulaifi accused Netanyahu of making politically motivated statements, including allegations that Qatar promotes anti-American and anti-Zionist ideologies on US college campuses. The Qatari official denied the claims, stating, "Everything we do is transparent."

In parallel to its involvement in Gaza, Qatar has facilitated backchannel diplomacy in the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to Al-Khulaifi, meetings in Doha led to a de-escalation near the resource-rich town of Walikale. He also noted ongoing coordination with Washington on Syria-related initiatives, including potential salary increases for civil servants.