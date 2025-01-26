Etti Schwartz, aunt of freed hostage Daniella Gilboa, shared the immense excitement over Daniella's release from Hamas captivity yesterday after 477 days.

''I cannot share much, but I was told she ate a pita or two a day, until their stomachs swelled. Sometimes they would cook, but wouldn't eat. She was in a tunnel, in the dark, but they were together; that's the luck,'' she shared with Kan.

On learning the Arabic language, as the girls themselves testified: ''They learned fluent Arabic, spoke with their captors, and even with the captors' children.''

''Daniela looks good. She still has a bullet in her leg, which hasn't been removed yet. You could see it in the video of her capture when she hopped on one foot,'' Etti said. ''As for her mood - she's okay, smiling. I hope it stays that way.''

Ruhama Albag, aunt of Liri Albag, who was also released from Hamas captivity, was interviewed on the same program, expressing enthusiasm for her return home: ''Liri is always at the forefront, always seen and heard, she's an energy bomb.''

In light of the images showing her smiling and jumping for joy, conveying strengthening messages to the people of Israel, she stated: ''It's as if a year and three months hadn't passed; she's still standing at the forefront. As far as she's concerned, she managed to return on her own.''