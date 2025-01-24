The US Treasury Department officially announced on Friday the termination of sanctions that were imposed by the Biden administration on Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

“On January 20, 2025, the President signed a new Executive Order (E.O.), ‘Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions,’ which, among other actions, revoked E.O. 14115, ‘Imposing Certain Sanctions on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank,’” the Treasury announced.

“To implement the President's revocation of E.O. 14115, today the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) removed the West Bank-Related Sanctions program from its website and removed all persons designated under E.O. 14115 from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List). All property and interests in property blocked under E.O. 14115 are unblocked,” it added.

The announcement comes four days after US President Donald Trump revoked the Biden administration’s Executive Order which applied sanctions on Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

The rescinded orders were part of a mass reversal of Biden-era policies that Trump signed in the hours following his inauguration.

Last February, then-President Joe Biden signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to deal with the "threat posed by the situation in the West Bank, including in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction," imposing sanctions on those who were considered to be involved in such actions.

Last week, days before the end of his term, Biden extended the order declaring a state of emergency in Judea and Samaria by another year, allowing for sanctions to be imposed on residents of the area.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated during his confirmation hearing last week that the incoming administration plans to end the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

