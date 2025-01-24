Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) don’t have to be a headache! Think of it like this: it’s your money graduating from retirement savings school and finally heading out into the world.

In this episode, we break down what RMDs really mean for your IRA, how to dodge those nasty penalties, and how to use these withdrawals to your advantage.

Whether you’re managing your own account or handling an inherited IRA, we’ve got you covered with the need-to-know info to keep Uncle Sam happy and your finances in check.

Key Takeaways: