Italian police arrested a 30-year-old Moroccan man suspected of planning a terrorist attack against the Jewish community in Naples. The suspect has been charged with international terrorism and subversion against the democratic order.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was affiliated with ISIS and disseminated extremist content online, including violent videos of attacks and massacres. He also conducted a reconnaissance mission, filming the synagogue in Naples on October 20th.

Searches conducted found evidence linking the suspect to a terrorist organization, including propaganda materials glorifying attacks. The Italian police are continuing their investigation, checking for additional possible connections.

The police emphasized that the arrest was made at an early stage, before the execution of the plan, thus preventing possible harm.

This incident is another in a series of attempted attacks against Jews in Europe in recent months.