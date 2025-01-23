Israel Police on Thursday morning opened an investigation following a report of a display of fake "Arabs" on the back of a police truck in the city of Kfar Saba.

The display included three lifelike dolls appearing to be Hamas "Nukhba" terrorists standing in the back of a police truck. The display unnerved many of the city's residents, and security forces were called to the scene and immediately began taking it down.

Police have detained three individuals suspected of setting the display up.

The reservists' group, "Hamiluimnikim - The Generation of Victory," which is responsible for the display, includes thousands of IDF soldiers and officers serving in the reserves.

In a statement, Hamiluimnikim said, "Whoever thinks that this display of dolls is a frightening display has apparently forgotten what happened here on October 7, and does not understand what will happen in the cities of central Israel next time, when Hamas goes out, G-d forbid, on an attack from within Judea and Samaria."

"We, who have been fighting for over 15 months in the reserves, have been shouting for over a year to end this war with a clear and decisive victory over the enemy, to break its neck, and not to continue with additional agreements of surrender to terror groups. The eyes can better explain what the ears refuse to hear.

"We demand the country's leadership not forget the Holocaust of 5784 and the heroism of the fighters, stop the surrender to the Hamas Nazi terror group, conquer northern Gaza, and allow the Gazan population to leave the area, and completely destroy Hamas."

A police statement read: "Police officers from the Kfar Saba station on Thursday morning opened an investigation into the circumstances of setting up a display which roused fear in the city. The display has been taken down and the police have opened an investigation into the incident."

The Kfar Saba municipality responded: "We take very seriously this display which was set up this morning in the city and which aroused fear and seriously harmed the residents' feeling of security. This was a serious, irresponsible act which we cannot make peace with. The city is working in full cooperation with Israel Police, which is conducting a thorough investigation to clarify the circumstances of this incident and who is responsible for it."