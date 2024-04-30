Israel's Population and Immigration Authority will allow, beginning on Tuesday, citizens to request passports and IDs through the internet.

In accordance with a recently-approved law, which was approved as a temporary measure for a period of six months, an adult citizen over age 18 who holds a biometric identity document and whose fingerprints were saved in the biometric database will be able to request documents virtually, and receive a new biometric document delivered to his home.

The document - an identity card or passport - will be biometric, and valid for a period of up to five years.

Israel's Interior Ministry noted that only those who have previously been issued a biometric passport will be eligible for this service. The passport must have expired in the past six months, or be valid for at least one additional year.

Another condition is that the individual must have previously requested a biometric document in person, between ages 21-60.