On Tuesday afternoon, in its second and third readings, the Knesset plenum approved the bill prohibiting the denial of the October 7th massacre, submitted by MK Oded Forer and a group of Knesset members.

Sixteen Knesset members supported the bill, with no objections or abstentions.

According to the law, "it is proposed to add a new offense, according to which anyone who publishes statements that deny the October 7th massacre, with the intention of defending the Hamas terrorist organization and its partners, or expressing sympathy or solidarity with them, will be charged with a criminal offense punishable by five years in prison."

It has also been proposed to determine that "such publication will not constitute a criminal offense if done randomly, in good faith or for a legitimate purpose. Finally, it was proposed to establish that an indictment for the proposed offense be filed by the Attorney General, or with his consent."

The explanatory notes to the proposal read: "As we learned in the past from the Holocaust denial, lies of this kind are liable to spread quickly and thwart the possibility of establishing a historical truth. In addition, on occasion, denying the massacre is part of an attempt to protect the perpetrators of the crimes and cause others to show support for them."

"In order to fight against the denial of the massacre and prevent it spreading both in Israel and abroad, it is proposed to establish a new offense, based on the prohibition of the Holocaust denial."