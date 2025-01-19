This week, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited the soldiers of the Nahal Brigade in the Beit Hanoun area of the Gaza Strip and held a situational assessment along with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, the Commanding Officer of the Nahal Brigade, and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the soldiers of the brigade and praised them for their significant operations in the area.

Chief of Staff Halevi told the soldiers, "We are very resolute with Hamas in order to achieve the terms we want, and we will remain very resolute moving forward, as I will explain this to you shortly. Look, we would not have reached an agreement under these terms if Hamas had not been in such a difficult situation, and we see this. It's you that brought Hamas to such a difficult situation, along with other troops, strikes, intelligence, and continuous action, I don’t need to tell you. "

"In my opinion, since October 6th (2024), when we began the operation in the northern Gaza Strip, we have killed approximately 3,000 terrorists, apprehended hundreds, and we take pride in stepping back to extend a hand in order to bring home dozens of living hostages, and we will also take pride and be determined to return going forward to fighting. This is very, very impressive, I’m telling you. Right now, this is our position of strength, and look, when our people—civilians, soldiers—are held by the enemy in very harsh conditions, we also bear responsibility for the fact that they are there. We are proud to make the effort to bring them home," he said.