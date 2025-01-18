Caroline Glick tweeted on Saturday evening about the hostage deal, saying that the USA could have secured Israel far better terms.

"Going through the list of terrorists Israel is supposed to release. 734 terrorist murderers. 2000 terrorists in all - in exchange for 33 innocent hostages, dead and alive," she wrote.

"I remember every single attack these animals carried out. They murdered hundreds of innocent Israelis, Americans, children, mothers, fathers, young people just because they were Jews."

Glick accused the USA of not doing enough. "It needs to be said, if the U.S. wanted a deal, it could have had one that didn't require these murderers to go free."

"All Washington needed to do was threaten Qatar, Egypt and Turkey -- Hamas's state sponsors -- with actual sanctions for their harboring of terrorists. But no pressure whatsoever was brought to bear on Hamas or its state sponsors, only on Israel," she concluded.