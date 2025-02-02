Commentator and author, Caroline Glick, has been appointed as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisor for foreign relations and will be joining him on his current visit to the US, to meet with President Donald Trump.

Glick’s writings have been published in leading newspapers and journals including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, National Review, the Journal of International Security Affairs, and Commentary. She blogs at her website www.carolineglick.com and on her Facebook author page. In 2019, she was a candidate on the Israeli political party New Right's list for the Knesset.

Glick spoke to Israel National News at a recent rally held at the 'Gvura (Heroes) Tent' in Jerusalem, held under the banner 'Time for Victory,' “We trust Prime Minister Netanyahu. He has shown unswerving commitment to achieving all of the goals of the war, including the rescue of all of the hostages being held in Gaza, absolute victory over Hamas, the complete destruction of Hamas in Gaza, and the prevention of a similar threat, or any threat really, from arising in the future from the Gaza Strip, that can harm Israel in any way, shape or form."

In an article for the Jewish News Syndicate, Glick wrote that on October 7, 2023, “Thousands and thousands of Palestinians invaded Israel. They were unified in their barbaric hatred against Jews. The atrocities the Palestinians committed against their overwhelmingly Jewish victims were like nothing we had ever imagined, made all the worse by the fact that everyone participated. Yes, Hamas planned the sadistic genocide. Yes, Hamas led the charge. But it was a whole-of-society endeavor.