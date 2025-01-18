The Choosing Life forum of bereaved families and terror victims has filed a petition to the Supreme Court demanding a halt to the release of terrorists under a hostage deal, unless their request for transparency is granted.

"We no longer seek justice from the government or the court. This is a last plea, not for the trampled justice, but for the minimal respect due to bereaved families," asserted the families.

The forum highlights its intent not to present legal arguments or hire a lawyer. "The bitter reality is that the fate of petitions on this issue is predetermined. The legal process has become a mere facade, as the political, security, and judicial tiers have already made their decisions."

"For years we have warned of the dangers in releasing terrorists. We cautioned against the disastrous outcomes of the Schalit deal, but our warnings fell on deaf ears. Those who disregarded our warnings bear direct responsibility for the catastrophe of October seventh. Now we face another terrorist release, with common sense dictating they will revert to terror."

The petition demands the government to prevent the release, or at least notify bereaved families in advance, ensuring full transparency regarding the terrorists to be released.

The forum demands the bereaved families receive personal and physical information from an IDF representative, while other affected families receive a phone notification.

Additionally, the forum calls for the publication of full information on each released terrorist, including "the duration of their sentence, a detailed account of the attack they participated in, and the names of the murdered and injured. This is not just a matter of transparency – it is an integral part of national memory and a moral obligation to the murdered and their memory."

"Bereaved families, having borne the immense pain of losing loved ones, now face another trauma – the release of their murderers. Hearing of their release through media outlets, without prior preparation or emotional support, constitutes an additional blow to already deeply wounded families," the forum expressed.

Herzl and Merav Hajaj, parents of Lieutenant Shir Hajaj and leaders of the forum, stated, "We read in the media that the police allocated forces in eastern Jerusalem to prevent celebrations by the terrorists' families. We are convinced those same forces can be sent to notify the bereaved families of their loved ones' murderers being freed."