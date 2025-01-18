A man of about 30 was seriously injured in a Saturday afternoon stabbing attack in Tel Aviv.

Initial investigations show that the terrorist, armed with a knife, arrived near the restaurants on Levontin Street and stabbed a civilian, who sustained serious injuries.

An armed civilian who was nearby fired at the terrorist, neutralizing him. The terrorist has been identified as a 19-year-old illegal Arab from Tulkarm.

The victim was evacuated for medical treatment.

Kim, an eyewitness to the attack, told Kan News, "We hid behind the counter of a restaurant kitchen and then we heard that the terrorist was neutralized and we went outside. The police came really quickly. People were stressed, the restaurant was filled with people."

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT Itai Atias said, "We arrived at the scene in large numbers, quickly, and we noticed a man lying on the road, fully conscious and suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. We immediately provided him with lifesaving medical treatment, he communicated with us, we placed him on a mobile ICU and evacuated him to the hospital."

According to the district commander, security cameras in the area clearly show the scene of the attack, and the terrorist seems to have acted alone.

Large numbers of police officers are at the scene and searching the area, and the district police commander is holding a situational assessment.