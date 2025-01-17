The Ministry of Justice on Friday evening published a list of 95 prisoners who are scheduled for release in the first phase of the hostage release deal.

The list was published as the Cabinet was discussing and approving the deal.

The list includes the names of terrorists, some of whom are considered "heavy." According to the outline of the deal, their release will not take place before Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Most of the prisoners on the list are women. One male prisoner on the list, who is under 18, was convicted of murder.

Among the names on the list are those of a terrorist convicted of causing death, attempted murder, and carrying and manufacturing knives and daggers, a terrorist convicted of causing death with intent and arms-related offenses, as well as a terrorist convicted of causing damage to property with intent or negligence, possession of weapons/ammunition/explosives, hostile terrorist activity, and general negligence and recklessness.

The list also includes a 17-year-old female terrorist from eastern Jerusalem who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem in May 2024 and was arrested. She is expected to be released back to her home in Issawiya.

Also scheduled to be released is Abla Saadat, 69, from Ramallah, who was arrested in September 2024. Saadat is a leader of the "Women's Committees Federation" of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization and is the wife of the organization's Secretary-General, Ahmed Saadat, who has been imprisoned since 2006 after being convicted of planning the assassination of Minister Rehavam Ze'evi .

Earlier on Friday, the Security Cabinet voted to approve the hostage deal with Hamas. Only Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich voted against the deal.

Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar emphasized the importance of ratifying the hostage deal immediately, while warning of the risks.

"It is important to ratify the deal as fast as possible and not to defer the general cabinet meeting to tomorrow," Bar stated. "As long as there is a consensus, there is no need to drag it out. The earlier we bring the hostages home, the better."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)