Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich commented on Wednesday morning on the developing deal with Hamas and addresses his hesitations regarding it.

Smotrich stated, "We are at a decisive and fateful hour for the security, future, and existence of Israel. My one and only objective, and I approach it with trepidation and reverence, is how to achieve the full goals of the war - a complete victory, the total destruction of Hamas, both military and civilians, and bring all our hostages home."

He added, "Naturally, and the way I usually work, is that I consider these matters quietly, behind closed doors, in a very substantive, serious, incisive, and in-depth discussion. The only thing that is on my mind is how to win this war, destroy Hamas, and bring all our hostages home; I will not stop until we have achieved these goals."

Yesterday, Kan News reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an offer to Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, in exchange for remaining in the government.

The proposal comes after both parties objected to the emerging hostage deal and in light of Minister Ben Gvir's threats to resign from the government. According to the report, Netanyahu offered the two, enhanced defense along the seam line, as well as additional construction in Judea and Samaria.

Ben Gvir called on Smotrich to join forces to express strong opposition to the hostage deal and to thwart it.