Following a possible hostage deal to be signed between Israel and Hamas, a major demonstration, with hostage and bereaved families, was held on Tuesday at Maahal Hagvura in Jerusalem.

All those present called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to agree to a deal that does not include all hostages, "Do not forsake Israel's security. Release the hostages only through victory and defeating the enemy."

Representatives of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum met with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem. 'We are united in our primary goal - bringing home all the hostages.'

Lishay Lavi Miran, wife of Omri Miran: "We demand agreements to be made now promising everyone's return, not in the future. Time has not been on our side for a long while."

Chaim Hayman, father of Inbar, whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, says "I am against any deal that does not include all hostages. It's true that there is a saying that, 'Whoever saves one life from Israel it is as if he saved an entire world,' but there is an incorrect interpretation here. You don't save one and abandon the majority."