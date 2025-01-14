A short while ago, representatives of the hostages' families met with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem and gave a statement to the press.

Sharon Sharabi, brother of Eli Sharabi and the late Yossi Sharabi: "These are critical hours for Israeli citizens and the State of Israel, with time running out for all our hostages who have been held captive by Hamas for over 15 months. We are united in our primary goal - bringing home all the hostages."

Lishay Lavi Miran, wife of Omri Miran: "We won't stop until the last hostage is returned. We will stand here and continue demanding everyone's release. We demand agreements to be made now promising everyone's return, not in the future. Time has not been on our side for a long while."

Gil Dickmann, cousin of Carmel Gat who was murdered in Hamas captivity: "From what we understand, at this stage, only the first phase of the deal has been agreed upon completely. We are deeply concerned that 465 days after October 7th, there is still no agreement promising the return of all hostages. We don't want to leave anyone behind or hear about more hostages being murdered in captivity, like Carmel. Living hostages could die, and deceased hostages might remain there with their fates unknown. Time is not on their side. All of them are humanitarian cases, and every family deserves to have their loved ones returned. We are grateful for any lives saved and hoping to see all 98 hostages home soon."