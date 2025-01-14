[video:2153822]

Chaim Hayman, father of Inbar, whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, told Israel National News that he expects that even if his daughter is not alive, her body will be released in the first phase of the deal that is about to be signed.

"Inbar is first and foremost a woman and only afterwards a dead hostage. She should have been part of the humanitarian deal. I’m calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu. Look at her. She is first and foremost a woman. The deal in stages was fine at the beginning of the war. These are lists from May and we are still hanging on to these lists. All the hostages are humanitarian," says Hayman.

Hayman called on the Prime Minister and demanded a deal that would include all the hostages,’ "I appeal to the Prime Minister – make one global deal for all 98 hostages. If not, I am against the deal, because it endangers all those who remain, and these are most of the hostages."

"It's true that there is a saying that, 'Whoever saves one life from Israel it is as if he saved an entire world,' but there is an incorrect interpretation here. You don't save one and abandon the majority," Hayman concluded.