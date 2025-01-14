Special counsel David Weiss , whose investigation into Hunter Biden was abruptly cut short last month by President Joe Biden's unconditional pardon of his son , criticized the outgoing president in his final report on Monday night, according to CNN.

Weiss rebuked President Biden for making “gratuitous and wrong” accusations about his investigation, stating that the President’s claims of political bias undermined the integrity of the Justice Department.

When pardoning Hunter Biden last month, President Biden asserted that his son had been the victim of a “selective” prosecution, calling it “unfair” and a “miscarriage of justice.”

In response, Weiss wrote in his report, “Other presidents have pardoned family members, but in doing so, none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations.”

Weiss defended the basis of his case, stating, “I prosecuted the two cases against Mr. Biden because he broke the law.” He emphasized the impartiality of his actions, adding, “Far from selective, these prosecutions were the embodiment of the equal application of justice – no matter who you are, or what your last name is, you are subject to the same laws as everyone else in the United States.”

Weiss also warned against politicized rhetoric, noting, “Politicians who attack the decisions of career prosecutors as politically motivated when they disagree with the outcome of a case undermine the public’s confidence in our criminal justice system. The President’s statements unfairly impugn the integrity not only of Department of Justice personnel, but all of the public servants making these difficult decisions in good faith.”

Weiss made history as the first prosecutor to file criminal charges against the son of a sitting president. Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on three counts related to his illegal purchase and possession of a firearm while using illicit drugs. Weiss also pursued a nine-count federal tax indictment against Biden, who later pleaded guilty to tax evasion, filing false tax returns, and failing to pay taxes on time.

However, Hunter Biden was never sentenced for these offenses due to the presidential pardon issued by his father after the November election, effectively halting the judicial process.