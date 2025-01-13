The "Choosing Life" forum of bereaved families and terror victims on Monday evening called on ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to stop the hostage deal with Hamas , even at the cost of bringing down the government.

The forum wrote in a harshly worded letter to Smotrich and Ben Gvir, "The emerging deal is a security and moral bankruptcy. It is a complete surrender to Hamas, which will lead to the strengthening of terrorism and endanger the security of Israeli civilians. A government that approves such a deal is unworthy of continuing to rule."

The families emphasized that some of them lost their loved ones as a direct result of the release of terrorists in previous deals, such as the Shalit deal, where terrorists, even those without blood on their hands, returned to terrorism and caused further loss of life. "Now, we are facing a reality where terrorism is winning again, while the blood of the fallen is being neglected."

"The release of terrorists, even if they are not 'Nukhba' terrorists, sends a dangerous message and encourages future terrorism. The government must show courage and reject this deal outright," the forum added.

The forum called on ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir to immediately announce their opposition to the deal and make it clear that they will work to bring down the government if it continues in this direction. "This is a moment of truth – you must lead this fight, even if it means leaving the government."

The families concluded, "This is a moral, ethical, and national call – we must not surrender to terrorism. The responsibility is on you."