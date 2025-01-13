A political source detailed the details of the hostage deal that is taking shape in a conversation with Arutz Sheva this evening (Monday) and explained where the talks with Hamas stand.

He noted that "there is progress in all components of the agreement formula, advanced stages of negotiations," but emphasized that "there are still no final agreements."

According to the current outline, while the first phase of the deal is being implemented, discussions will begin on the release of the remaining hostages and bodies held by Hamas. The ceasefire is currently set to last 42 days.

The details indicate that the first phase of the deal will include the release of 33 hostages under the "humanitarian" category, including all the captive female soldiers, women, and men over the age of 50. In addition, men who are extremely ill may be released as well even if they are under the age of 50.

At the same time, Israel will release hundreds of terrorists, some with blood on their hands. For each female soldier freed by Hamas, 50 terrorists will be released, including 30 serving life sentences for their crimes. A political source clarified that terrorists with blood will not be deported to Judea and Samaria. In addition, terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre will not be among those released.

It also appears that under the emerging deal, the IDF will not withdraw from the Gaza Strip until all the hostages are released and that there will be a buffer zone, a perimeter, created inside Gaza. In the first phase of the deal, Israel will continue to remain on the Philadelphi Corridor. On the other hand, there will be security arrangements for the passage of civilians to return to northern Gaza.

In addition, the second phase of the deal will begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire, when the parties will begin discussing the possibility of a permanent ceasefire and the release of additional hostages. The discussions are also expected to focus on long-term issues of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the possibility of a change of government in the Strip.

The source explained that for months Hamas refused to compromise, but has begun to show a level of flexibility more recently. "The change began to take place on July 3rd when Hamas began to back down from its demands - and from the moment Sinwar was eliminated and we began to attack the Shi'ite axis."