Two American Airlines airplanes collided on the ground at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport yesterday.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced an investigation into the incident, which miraculously resulted in no injuries on either aircraft.

One of the planes contained Keith and Aviva Seigel, two Israeli survivors of Hamas captivity who were in Washington to promote the release of the remaining 59 hostages.

The two said they were very frightened by the incident but stressed that it would not deter them from continuing their mission.

At least six congressmen and women from New York and New Jersey were also on board one of the planes involved in the collision.

“Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences … like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing,” Suffolk County Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) wrote to X. “Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok!”

67 people were killed in a previous midair collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter just outside Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January.