Last Friday, the IAF conducted precise, intelligence-based strikes on military targets of the Houthi terror regime in Yemen.

On Sunday, the IDF released recordings of the radio communications as well as footage from the aerial refueling operation during the strike.

"The Houthi terrorist regime has repeatedly attacked the State of Israel, its citizens, and civilian infrastructure in Israel, including with UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles. The IDF will continue to operate against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," the IDF stated.

The targets that were struck include military infrastructure sites in the Hizaz power station, which serves as a central source of energy for the Houthi terrorist regime in its military activities. In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure in the Al Hudaydah, and Ras Isa ports on the western coast. The targets struck are examples of the Houthis’ exploitation of civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities.