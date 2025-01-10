Reports of a series of airstrikes on Friday on the Yemeni capital Sana'a and the Harf Sufyan District in the Amran Governate in the north of the country.

According to the reports, the strikes were carried out by Israeli, US, and British forces. Al Arabiya reported that the strikes targeted underground targets in the Amran area.

According to the Houthi-affiliate al-Masira network, the strikes were conducted in proximity to Saba'in Square in the capital as the Houthis were holding their weekly rally for Gaza.

Since the war began, Israel has struck Yemen four times: in July, September, and in December. In the most recent strike, the IAF carried out an extensive strike on the Sana'a International Airport and the al-Hudaydah seaport. al-Masira reported that Israel also struck oil installations in the country.

On Thursday the IDF intercepted two UAVs launched by the Houthi terrorist rebels within minutes of each other.

One UAV managed to enter Israeli airspace and set off sirens in the western Negev, while the other two were intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier in the day, the IDF revealed that since the start of the war, the Houthis have launched approximately 40 surface-to-surface missiles from Yemen toward Israel. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted most of the missiles that approached Israeli territory. So far, one fallen projectile has been identified, along with two partial interceptions that led to fragments falling in the area. The rest of the launches failed en route.

Additionally, the Houthi terrorist regime has launched approximately 320 UAVs toward Israel, over 100 of which were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. To date, two effective hits have been identified.

The remaining UAVs either fell in open areas, failed to reach Israeli territory, or caused no significant damage.