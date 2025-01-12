The late Hadiya Shatakh, one of the members of the ancient Jewish community in Damascus, has passed away at age 92.

Shatakh, who had no children, belonged to a long-time family from the ancient Jewish community of Damascus.

The Chief Rabbinate for the Jews of Syria published a special letter announcing her passing, extending condolences to her sister Rosa, who still lives in Damascus. The letter reads, "We send our sincere condolences to Mrs. Rosa Shatakh, sister of Hadaya Shatakh, a long-time resident of Damascus."

Rabbi Binyamin Hamra, the Chief Rabbi for the Jews of Syria in Israel and son of the legendary Rabbi Avraham Hamra, of blessed memory, called upon the Jews to pray and recite chapters of Psalms in the merit of her soul.

"We are confident that the merit of the deceased will uplift anyone who prays for her soul, even by reciting a single chapter of Psalms or studying Mishnah," he wrote.

The Rabbinate connected their announcement to this week's Torah portion, Vayechi, and the special message regarding the importance of kindness towards the deceased, "True kindness that comes from a desire to do good, without any ulterior motive."