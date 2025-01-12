Columbia University law professor Katherine Franke has left the university after an investigation found that she had discriminated against Israelis in violation of university policies.

In January 2024, Franke appeared in a televised interview in which she discussed an incident involving an Israeli student accused of spraying a foul-smelling liquid on pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who were advocating for the university to divest from Israel. The student was suspended but later sued Columbia and was awarded $395,000 after a court ruled the university’s actions were a "disproportionate response."

"So many of those Israeli students who come to Columbia are coming straight out of their military service and have been known to harass Palestinians and other students," Franke said in the interview, as quoted by Ynet.

She also noted that transitioning from soldier to student could be difficult for some individuals and called on the university to better protect its community members.

After these remarks, some Columbia faculty members filed complaints against Franke, alleging her statements about Israeli students were offensive and accusing her of harassment based on national origin.

The university held an internal investigation which concluded Franke had breached policies related to discrimination and harassment.

According to an email sent by Columbia Law School Dean Daniel Abebe, Franke is “accelerating her planned retirement” and officially left the university on Friday after nearly 25 years.

Franke, for her part, claimed that her departure from the university stemmed from her political activism.

"I have been targeted for my support of pro-Palestinian protesters—by the president of Columbia University, several colleagues, university trustees, and outside actors. This has included an unjustified finding by the university that my public comments condemning attacks against student protesters violated its non-discrimination policy," Franke said in a statement quoted by Ynet.

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since October 7, 2023.

Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators at Columbia set up dozens of tents in April, demanding that the university divest from its Israeli assets. The university administration called in police to dismantle the encampments.

On April 30, at the request of university leaders, hundreds of officers with the New York Police Department stormed onto campus, gaining access to the building through a second-story window and making dozens of arrests of the pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators who had taken over Hamilton Hall.

Before the anti-Israel encampment on campus, the Chabad rabbi of Columbia University and a group of Jewish students were forced to leave the university campus for their own safety during a pro-Hamas demonstration.

In August, three Columbia University deans resigned from the school, after it was discovered that they had exchanged “very troubling” texts that “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes”.

Later that month, Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik announced her resignation , following months of criticism for her handling of campus antisemitism.