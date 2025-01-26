In September, the bodies of six hostages kidnapped during the Hamas attack on October 7 were found at the end of a tunnel in Rafah. The conscience of the “ceasefire” and “Free Palestine” was clear: the death of the six Israelis was “the responsibility of Benjamin Netanyahu” who did not want an agreement.

This time the executioners in the video are once again wearing Hamas uniforms, but the victims are six Arabs of Gaza. Six alleged “collaborators with Israel”. They were put against a wall and shot. The video, shared by the Gaza Now channel which boasts 1.7 million followers on Telegram, is titled “The moment of punishment of the agents of the Zionist occupation”.

There are no reports of complaints from the “special rapporteur” Francesca Albanese or the International Red Cross. No Jews no news?

The “Free Palestine” hordes don’t seem to care much. A bit like the 127 death sentences carried out in Iran from December 21 to today (774 since the “moderate” Pezeshkian became president).

And then you must realize that Hamas has to demonstrate that it is still in charge in Gaza by publicly executing a group of locals. In 2007, Hamas took power in Gaza against Fatah. 600 Palestinian Arabs dead: 188 in one week, some thrown from rooftops.

For the “Free Gaza” group, the end of the “Israeli occupation” was to be celebrated. Now that there is a “ceasefire”, the massacre of Palestinian Arabs at the hands of other Palestinian Arabs can be ignored. Intrafada, not Intifada until victory.

When the war stops and Hamas kills Palestinian Arabs, the “ceasefires” fall silent. In October, Hamas terrorists killed Islam Hijazi, the director of the NGO Heal Palestine, after she refused to hand over the charity funds raised to the terrorist group. Again, nothing to report. Did you hear about it?

No Jews no news.

In November, Israel released a shocking video of Hamas agents torturing Palestinian Arab detainees under interrogation. The video, filmed by CCTV cameras inside a Hamas base in Jabaliya, contains thousands of hours of interrogation sessions. Detainees were hooded, tied to floors and ceilings, beaten.

Again, no Jews, no news.

A few days ago, a report by the Israeli Ministry of Health was released and presented to the United Nations. Two Israeli teenage girls held hostage were forced to perform sexual acts on each other and their captors sexually abused them. The report is on the desk of Alice Edwards, the UN special rapporteur on torture. Again, little news. The victims were Jewish.

Hostages burned and beaten, starved and humiliated. Some had their hair torn out. Women tied to beds. The captors also tortured the wounded hostages by performing painful procedures without anesthesia. They denied them access to the bathroom, forcing them to defecate on themselves. The adult hostages lost an average of 10-17 percent of their original body weight.

But these are Jews and the brutality of Hamas against Jews for fifteen months is downplayed, in any case “contextualized” to use the language of the woke rectors. For the “ceasefire” people in the West, the Arabs killed by Hamas, to use Yahya Sinwar’s words, are a “necessary sacrifice”.

Idiots are those responsible for the deaths of too many people who wear colorful bracelets of friendship between peoples.