This weekend, reconciliation talks between Fatah and Hamas representatives will take place in Beijing under the auspices of the Chinese regime in an attempt to end the division between the Palestinian factions.

The newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports, based on Palestinian sources, that the Chinese authorities pressured the Palestinian leadership to hold the meeting now, despite Fatah requesting to postpone it by a month.

Husam Badran, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said Hamas is ready and approaches positively and with national responsibility any invitation to dialogue that will promote the end of the split in the Palestinian people, especially in light of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation - the Palestinian name for the October 7 attack.

In an interview with Quds Press, Badran said that the meeting in China will include representatives of all Palestinian organizations, and there are no preparations for a bilateral meeting between Fatah and Hamas representatives.

Faiz Abu Shamala, considered close to Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip, called on Palestinian organizations to reach national reconciliation in talks in China to unite ranks against the Israeli enemy, which he says aims to expel the Palestinian people from their land.

In an article in Hamas's official newspaper Palestine, Abu Shamala writes that "the Israeli enemy views these meetings from a different perspective, knowing that achieving national reconciliation would be like mountains of fire standing between it and the realization of its goals."

According to him, "The Palestinian people know that reconciliation will influence the enemy's decision to stop the war against Gaza or to continue the aggression, and therefore the enemy delays its consent to cease-fire, postpones the exchange deal, and does not allow Hamas a position of power in the meeting in China, nor does it give Fatah hope that emulating the heroism in Gaza is the only way to liberate the West Bank".