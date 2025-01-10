The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Friday published footage from the IDF’s strike against targets of the Houthi rebels earlier in the day.

IAF fighter jets in the skies of the Middle East:



IAF fighter jets refueling during strikes on military targets in Yemen:



Earlier on Friday, the IDF announced that, with the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy, IAF fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and inland Yemen.

“The Houthi terrorist regime has repeatedly attacked the State of Israel, its citizens, and civilian infrastructure in Israel, including UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles. The State of Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

The targets that were struck include military infrastructure sites in the Hizaz power station, which serves as a central source of energy for the Houthi terrorist regime in its military activities. In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure in the Al Hudaydah, and Ras Isa ports on the western coast. The targets struck are examples of the Houthis’ exploitation of civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities.

“The Houthi terrorist regime is a central part of the Iranian axis of terror, and their attacks on international shipping vessels and routes continue to destabilize the region and the wider world. While the Houthi terrorist regime operates as an independent terrorist organization, it relies on Iranian cooperation and funding to attack the State of Israel and its citizens,” the IDF stated.

