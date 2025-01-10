The findings of the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Tomer Eliaz-Arava and Dikla Arava on October 7th, as well as the sequence of events involving the Elyakim-Arava-Eliaz family during the deadly attack perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist organization, were presented yesterday (Thursday) to their family. The inquiry was led by COL (res.) Yaron Sitbon, responsible for examining the battle at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, and was conducted alongside the broader inquiry of the battle, which is still ongoing. The findings were based on various sources and testimonies from soldiers, commanders, and civilians present during the incident.

It should be emphasized that in both cases, it is not possible to determine with absolute certainty what caused the deaths of Tomer Eliaz-Arava and Dikla Arava.

The inquiry revealed that during the morning of October 7th, the terrorists broke into the Arava-Elyakim family home and fired at the safe room door where the family was taking shelter. As a result, Noam Elyakim was injured. The terrorists then seized Dikla Arava’s mobile phone and used it to broadcast a live video on Facebook. The footage showed her son, Tomer Eliaz-Arava, moving around neighboring houses in the kibbutz and calling for residents to come outside, under the terrorists' orders.

According to the inquiry team’s assessment, after about an hour and a half, Tomer managed to escape from the terrorists and hide. A few minutes later, a combat unit, which had been engaged in intense fighting for six hours against numerous terrorists who had infiltrated the kibbutz, identified a suspicious figure. The soldiers fired several shots, hitting the figure. The inquiry concluded that it is highly likely the figure was Tomer Eliaz-Arava, who was mistakenly killed by IDF fire due to a misidentification. Tomer Eliaz-Arava acted heroically until the moment he was shot.

Meanwhile, the terrorists abducted Noam Elyakim, his two daughters, Ela and Dafna, and his partner, Dikla Arava, into their vehicle. The inquiry revealed that during the drive toward Gaza, the vehicle was fired upon from the rear. As a result, Dikla Arava was killed. After the shooting, the terrorists abandoned the vehicle within the kibbutz, leaving behind Dikla Arava’s body. The inquiry suggests a reasonable possibility that Dikla Arava was killed by IDF fire after being in a vehicle identified by the forces as belonging to fleeing terrorists. The shooting occurred amid fierce combat with numerous terrorists who had infiltrated the kibbutz.

On October 7th, the IDF failed in its mission. Nevertheless, Israeli security forces, reservists, rapid response teams, and civilians fought bravely throughout the Gaza Strip border area. The findings of the inquiry were presented to the bereaved family due to the discovery of new evidence. The IDF expresses its deep condolences to the Arava-Eliaz-Elyakim family and the Nahal Oz community.

The inquiry into the events of October 7th is progressing alongside ongoing combat efforts, including the battle at Kibbutz Nahal Oz. Once the inquiry is concluded, its findings will first be presented to the kibbutz community, the families of the fallen and injured, and subsequently to the public.